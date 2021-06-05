Revealed: Missing Strathmore student Maureen Mung'ohe's ordeal

Maureen Musungu

Maureen Musungu, the Strathmore University student who has been missing since May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Ms Mung’ohe’s brother, Morgan Ambani, she returned on Friday, looking disoriented, and was rushed to hospital for medical checks.

The family of Maureen Mung’ohe Musungu, a 23-year-old university student who had been missing, says she was locked up in a man's apartment for two weeks.

