Revealed: Missing Strathmore student Maureen Mung'ohe's ordeal

The family of Maureen Mung’ohe Musungu, a 23-year-old university student who had been missing, says she was locked up in a man's apartment for two weeks.

According to Ms Mung’ohe’s brother, Morgan Ambani, she returned on Friday, looking disoriented, and was rushed to hospital for medical checks.

"She said she had been locked up at a friend's apartment in Athi River [Machakos County],” he said.

"According to her, the person claimed he lost his keys so they were forced to stay in the house for two weeks.”

During that period, the Strathmore University student only had a shared meal of noodles and was not allowed to shower or make calls.

The student told her family that this was the reason she could not seek assistance. Her phone was switched off the entire time.

"We thank Nation because we believe she was released after the story was published. That is also when the police seemed to actively follow the case," Mr Ambani said.

"We believe the man let her go when the story was published. She said he broke down the door and let her go.”

Police are searching for the man whose phone signal was last traced to Machakos.

What happened

Ms Mung'ohe is a third year Bachelor of Business and Information Technology student.

It was reported that she left their Karen home in Nairobi on May 21 to meet friends.

Mr Ambani said she left at 10.30am and was to meet friends in town before proceeding to an undisclosed location.

However, her phone got switched off at around 8.30pm before her brother could locate her.

“She had not given clear information on who the friends were. I called her in the evening and she said she was in Utawala but her phone went off before she could pin the exact location” her brother said.

The following day, the family reported the incident at Karen Police Station, where they were told to return after 48 hours. A missing person’s report was later filed at the station.

Ms Mung'ohe’s family looked for her in Utawala, Embakasi, Athi River, Rongai, Gataka, Ngong, Karen and Ngong Road.

The budding musician was to resume her classes this week after a long academic break.

"We are glad she is back home. We are waiting for her to recover before asking her for more details," said Mr Ambani.