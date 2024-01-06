Retired senior AP officer, son arrested over murder of farmhand

A retired senior Administration Police Service officer and his son are in custody at the Kabete police station in Nairobi after allegedly killing a farmhand whom they accused of stealing wire mesh.

Retired commissioner of police Michael Mbugua Njau, his son Christopher Njau Mbugua and Charles Kinyanjui Mwangi, who lives with them, are suspected of killing George Njui. A fourth suspect is at large.

The three were arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at Njau’s home in Riruta, Nairobi on January 4.

Njui, who had been hired by Njau as a farmhand to feed pigs, died on December 23, 2023 after being allegedly tortured by the three. They had accused him of stealing wire mesh valued at Sh1,000.

The post-mortem report showed that Njui died of internal bleeding and had fractured arms.

Njui’s brother, Jacob Mwaura, was also allegedly assaulted by the three suspects and their accomplice. The suspects injured Mwaura when they asked him to disclose where his brother had sold the wire.

It is alleged that Mwaura was detained by Njau in his compound as Njui was dragged away by Christopher and Charles, who insisted that he should show them where he had hidden the wire. Njui then collapsed as they dragged him away.

The wire was later found under a vehicle inside the compound after Njui died.

The DCI plans to place Mwaura under witness protection before the suspects are released on bond or bail.

Detective Dennis Were of the Dagoretti DCI on Friday obtained orders from the Kibera law courts to detain the three suspects for 14 days to complete investigations into the matter.

He had applied for 21 days remand but Senior Principal Magistrate Samson Temu granted only 14 days.

The suspects had opposed Were’s application to remand them, arguing that they were not a flight risk and lived close to the police station.

They argued that investigations could continue while they were out on bail and that they were willing to report to the DCI whenever necessary. But this was rejected.

Were said that as part of the investigation, blood collected from the crime scene will be analysed and the CCTV footage recovered in the area will be reviewed by the Cybercrime Unit at the DCI headquarters.

The suspects will also be taken to the specialised Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital for psychiatric evaluation before being charged, he added.