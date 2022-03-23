Reprieve for NMS as union beats retreat on recalling seconded staff

A trade union has dropped plans to recall its 6,500 members seconded to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) after the national government entity’s term was extended.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) had last week asked its members transferred to NMS to go back to their previous duty stations at City Hall.

The union argued that NMS’ term had expired and there was no official communication about an extension of its tenure, and that the workers were illegally at NMS.

But KCGWU Nairobi branch secretary Festus Ngari said he will tell members to continue serving the agency, which is led by Lt-Gen Mohamed Badi, for the remaining nine months.

“I am going to call them for a meeting, but the position I will be taking is how best to approach it for the remaining months. We have already done 24 months and whatever time is remaining is not too much,” Mr Ngari said.

“We do not take a hard stance, especially during this period when campaigns are heating up lest we get involved in the ongoing politics.”

Mr Ngari had accused their employer, the Nairobi County Public Service Board, of remaining silent over the term of NMS, leaving them in limbo.

He explained that the workers were transferred to NMS with a letter but the extension of their stay is yet to follow the same procedure.

On Friday, NMS’ tenure was extended for at least nine months through a gazette notice from acting Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

The notice gave NMS six months, until August 24, and an additional three to hand over to the new governor after the August 9 elections.

The original 24-month tenure of NMS was to end on March 17, but the extension means it will be in place until at least November 24.

“Further to Article 9.1 of the Deed of Transfer of Functions, the duration of the transferred functions is extended by a further period of six months from February 25, 2022 to August 24, 2022,” the notice said.