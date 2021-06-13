Reprieve for 3 'rebel' Jubilee MCAs as perks restored after six months

Three “rebel” Nairobi MCAs, who are members of the ruling Jubilee Party, have finally had their perks and privileges restored by the county assembly, after close to six months.

Anne Thumbi, Sylvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero, all nominated legislators, were suspended from the party for three months late in November last year.

They were suspended by the party’s disciplinary committee for undermining it and its position on several issues at the assembly. They were also de-whipped from assembly committees for six months.

The three appealed against the punishments at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal on December 10, 2020.

Their suspension was subsequently overturned in March, with the tribunal declaring the move unlawful and with no legal basis.

Tribunal chair Desma Nungo said disciplinary proceedings were unprocedural and violated laws and the respondent’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

He further stated that the procedure applied by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party did not follow legal processes and that the MCAs were unfairly treated.

Speaker’s announcement

Despite the ruling, the three MCAs were unable to enjoy the perks that come with attending assembly and committee sittings and the privileges of being county legislators.

Communicating a reprieve for the three on Thursday, however, Speaker Benson Mutura reinstated them to the assembly and said they will receive the perks owed to them for the period they were suspended.

“Having perused the appeals and sanctions, and taking into context the time served in suspension, I am inclined to advise that the privileges attendant to [the three] are reinstated with immediate effect,” said Mr Mutura.

The Speaker further said the three will immediately resume their service to the House and its committees, and that all their monetary benefits be restored.

Relevant offices of the assembly were instructed to take the necessary actions.

Last year, Jubilee’s National Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Muchai Lumatete, said it found the members guilty of all the charges raised against them.

The three were accused of undermining the leadership of the party at the national and county levels, going against the party’s position on Nairobi’s 2020/2021 budget and the memorandum from the governor on Nairobi County Appropriation Bill, 2020.

Consequently, they were suspended from the party and all county assembly committees for three and six months, respectively.