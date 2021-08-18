Kamukunji traders laud State for releasing seized goods

Kamukunji Business Community

Representatives of Kamukunji business community Peter Muturi (centre) and Philip Kimani when they met Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on August 16, 2021. They thanked the government for releasing imported goods seized over five months ago.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The business community in Kamukunji, Nairobi have welcomed the intervention of the Interior ministry to have their goods which had earlier been confiscated, released.

