Kamukunji traders laud State for releasing seized goods

The business community in Kamukunji, Nairobi have welcomed the intervention of the Interior ministry to have their goods which had earlier been confiscated, released.

Representatives of the traders, who met the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Monday, said part of their imported consignments worth millions of shillings was released on Tuesday following the meeting. The goods were confiscated by authorities over five months ago.

"We laud the CS for his intervention in line with supporting small traders," said Philip Kimani, a director at Real Image Logistics which imports goods from outside the country.

Review taxation

Following the meeting, Dr Matiang'i assured the representatives of the Kamukunji business community that there will be a review of government taxation on imported shoes to allow for a fair and competitive trading.

"Talks with the Chinese embassy are underway to relax the strict requirement for Kenyans to get Chinese made vaccines prior to visiting the country," said the CS.

Meanwhile, the traders requested to have separate consignments seized by authorities over a year ago for verification released, saying their businesses risk collapsing due to ongoing loan obligations.