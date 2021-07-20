Registrar sets record straight in Sh200m Nairobi land dispute

Abdul Aziz Aleem, Julius Khaneli Silunya, Dennis Ngite Onunga

Traders Abdul Aziz Aleem, Julius Khaneli Silunya and Dennis Ngite Onunga in the dock at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi over a Sh200 million land fraud case.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Maingi  &  Richard Munguti

A registrar in the Lands ministry has clarified in court that a disputed parcel of land valued at Sh200 million, in an upmarket city area, belongs to Amar Holdings Limited (AHL).

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Armed bandits kill two in Isiolo attacks

  2. Mombasa health workers issue strike notice

  3. PRIME Mother of Kitengela’s missing twins speaks out

  4. Registrar sets record straight in Sh200m land dispute

  5. Five killed in fresh Elgeyo Marakwet clashes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.