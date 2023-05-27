Reconcile with your wife, July cold is coming, magistrate advises suspect

A man who allegedly broke his ex-girlfriend's Sh6,000 bed into pieces at her Githurai estate house after they broke up has been charged with malicious damage.

At the Makadara magistrate's court, Daniel Omwaka was charged with wilfully and unlawfully damaging the wooden bed belonging to Casty Mukami on May 24.

Ms Mukami was in her house with relatives when Mr Omwaka, who had left the house a few days earlier, returned and allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab her.

The accused later dropped the knife and picked up a hammer, with which he allegedly destroyed the bed and then disappeared.

Ms Mukami reported the matter to the police.

Returned to the house the next day

The accused returned to the house the next day and he was arrested.

He denied the allegations before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani and said the complainant was his wife.

Ms Okwani released the suspect on Sh5,000 cash bail and advised him to try to reconcile with his wife, warning him "July is coming".

The case will be mentioned on August 21, before the trial begins on November 15.