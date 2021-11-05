Raila Odinga Way to experience traffic this weekend

Raila Odinga Way in Nairobi will this weekend experience traffic disruptions, a roads agency has announced.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) said the road, formerly Mbagathi Way, will be temporarily closed to allow for the erection of a footbridge.

In a statement on Friday, Kenha advised motorists to use alternative routes as the footbridge will be erected at the T-Mall roundabout.

"Kenha wishes to notify the public that a section of Mbagathi Road (Raila Odinga Way), at the T-Mall Roundabout, will experience traffic disruptions. This follows the planned closure of the road to pave way for the erection of the T-Mall footbridge," the statement read in part.

The normal flow of traffic will resume on Monday, November 8, at midnight.

"The road will be closed on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 12:00 midnight to Monday, November 8, 2021, at 12:00 midnight. The work is designed to take place in two phases, where appropriate directions will be provided as shown in the drawings below," he added.

Public Notice: T-MALL FOOTBRIDGE pic.twitter.com/9pDVNG4KVB — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) November 5, 2021

Kenha further stated that the construction work will take place in two phases.

Phase constructions will be on the road leading to Mbagathi (Raila Odinga Way), while the second phase will be on the side of the road leading to T-Mall toward the roundabout.

"Motorists are further urged to exercise caution and road courtesy while driving at the road for better management of traffic," added the statement.