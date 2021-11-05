Raila Odinga Way to experience traffic this weekend

The renaming of the road, which was done on Thursday, comes close to a month after Nairobi County Assembly passed a Motion endorsing the name change.

Photo credit: Courtesy: NMS
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

 Raila Odinga Way in Nairobi will this weekend experience traffic disruptions, a roads agency has announced.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.