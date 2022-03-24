Rags to riches: Kibera man gets new Sh9m house from Vivo Energy

In the movie “Aladdin”, a poor ‘street rat’ finds himself in the possession of a magic lamp and a magic carpet that has the power to make someone’s wish come true.

It is to this effect that the street rat, named Mena Massoud, goes ahead and wins the heart of the kingdom’s princess, called Jasmine, stunning him and changing his life.

Just like possessing the magic lamp and carpet did not come easily for Massoud, so did yesterday’s awarding of a Kibera-based boda boda rider a three-bedroom house on the outskirts of Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Evans Amunga was named winner of the bungalow, leaving him in disbelief as he compared it with his single-room house in Kibera, some 33 kilometres away from his new home.

He said he was asleep in his house in the Lindi area of Kibera when a phone call from Vivo Energy Kenya woke him up, telling him that he had won the house. Because he did not believe it, he switched off his phone.

“I did not believe my ears as he had woken me up from sleep and all I did was to switch off the mobile phone and continue sleeping,” he told the Nation.

“When I woke up, I switched on the phone and they still called to give me further guidance. It is then that I realised that it was a serious thing.”

He said that he usually operates his motorbike at night and sleeps during the day. Asked why he preferred working at night, he said he makes more money and competition for customers is less intense.

Amunga – a father of one son and two daughters, all in primary school – said that he will not live in the house but will instead rent it out so as to earn money and help care for his family.

He also said he is used to living in the slums and he was happy with it.

He said he grew up in an impoverished family and faced a lot of challenges and the only way to change his life was through sacrifice.

“I was exposed to much suffering and even having three meals a day was a big problem. In fact, those are some of the reasons that made me come to Nairobi and try to lead a different life,” he said.

Now he is a homeowner.

Hans Paulsen (L) Vevo Energy Executive Vice president East and South region hands over the key to the Grand winner in the Jaza Raha na Sshell promotion Evans Amunga (C) as Vivo Energy MD Kenya Peter Murungi (R) looks on. Photo credit: Courtesy

“It was never an easy task and I always ensured that once I got service and the ticket, I keyed it in. At times I was awarded credit and always thanked God. Little did I know that something great lay ahead,” said Amunga, who first set foot in Nairobi in 2012.

The trained mechanic said he was not planning to quit riding his motorbike.

He said his own family relies and his sisters rely on him, and some of the siblings are still in school.

Amunga said that when he left his house yesterday morning, he did not tell his wife Shamima Akatsa where he was heading, because he was still not sure that he would be handed the house.

“I have not told anyone about this, but a few days ago, I hinted to my wife that I will be a very happy man if I won a house but never told her that I had been informed about it,” he said.

He said never in his life did he ever think he would own such a house. When he was told to go see the bedrooms upstairs, he said he did not know they belonged to him.

He said he had assumed that only the living room, kitchen and toilet on the ground floor were meant for him.

The chairman of the residents’ association where Amunga’s bungalow is located told the Nation that the current market price of the house is Sh9 million and one can rent it out for Sh40,000 a month.