Quiver Lounge shooting: Trader to know bond fate on Friday

A trader who allegedly attempted to execute two police officers and a waitress in Kasarani, Nairobi, will know whether he will be released from custody on Friday.

Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate, Ms Esther Kimilu, will decide whether to release the accused, Mr Dickson Njanja Mararo, on bond or not.

State prosecutor Everlyne Onunga and lawyer Daniel Maanzo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Makueni and is representing the family of a victim, vehemently opposed Mr Mararo's release.

“Police Constable Festus Musyoka Kavuthi is now paralysed following the shooting,” Mr Maanzo disclosed to the magistrate, adding that he will be permanently confined to a wheel chair.

The lawyer-cum-MP argued that PC Kavuthi will now have to rely on people given that he could be relieved of his duties as a security officer.

Ms Kimilu heard that the officer is still fearing for his life and that he should be placed under witness protection.

The state, through Ms Onunga, said PC Kavuthi is in critical condition at the Nairobi Hospital where he has been hospitalised since July 2, 2021. She urged the court to deny Mr Mararo bond due to the severity of the penalty upon conviction.

“The charges against the suspect are serious. They carry a lifetime sentence upon conviction,” she stated.

She said besides PC Kavuthi, a criminal investigations officer attached to Starehe DCI Office, the accused had also shot PC Lawrence Muturi and Ms Felistus Nzisa, a waitress.

The court heard Mr Mararo, a licenced gun holder, did not report the shooting but went into hiding. He resurfaced after three days.

She urged the magistrate to consider all the mitigating factors presented to her and deny the accused freedom.

But defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta said no compelling reasons have been advanced to deny the accused bond.

Mr Ombeta said the offence is bailable and that the accused is not a flight risk.

Mr Mararo has denied that he attempted to murder PC Kavuthi, PC Muturi and Ms Nzisa on July 2, 2021 at Quiver Lounge Restaurant in Kasarani.

The magistrate reserved her ruling for Friday July 23, 2021.

