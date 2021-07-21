Quiver Lounge shooting: Trader to know bond fate on Friday

Dickson Njanja Mararo in court on July 7, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A trader who allegedly attempted to execute two police officers and a waitress in Kasarani, Nairobi, will know whether he will be released from custody on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Siaya tanker tragedy: Death toll increases to 19

  2. Quiver Lounge shooting: Trader to know fate on Friday

  3. Somalia to probe Skyward Express plane crash, says KCAA

  4. Four die in Athi River road crash

  5. Matatu overturns near globe roundabout

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.