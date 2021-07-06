Quiver Lounge shooting: Police seek to hold suspect for 14 days

A real estate entrepreneur accused of shooting two police officers and a woman will cool his heels in a police station until Wednesday, when a court will determine whether he will be detained for 14 days for a further probe.

Mr Dickson Njanja Mararo, who is being defended by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, will be charged with attempted murder following the shooting of two police officers and a waitress.

Mr Ombeta, who accompanied the suspect to the DCI when he surrendered on Monday, said his client fired at the police officers over a woman.

The law enforcers are police constables Lawrence Muturi and Festus Musyoka while the woman is Felistus Nzisa, a waitress at Quiver in Kasarani Sub-county.

Constable Muturi, from Kasarani Police Station, and Ms Nzisa were treated and discharged while Mr Musyoka, who is attached to the Starehe DCI office, is still fighting for his life.

Victim in critical state

In court on Tuesday, Senior principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul was informed that constable Musyoka, who was shot in the neck, was in a critical condition as he suffered serious injuries.

“He is admitted to Nairobi Hospital,” state prosecutor Everlyn Onunga stated.

Ms Onunga said the Director of Public Prosecutions will determine the nature of the charges against the shooter after constable Musyoka’s fate is known.

“He is fighting for his life. A bullet went through his neck bone,” she said.

She urged the magistrate to allow police to hold Mr Mararo for 14 days in order to complete investigations.

“I pray this honourable court issues custodial orders … to allow the investigating officer to record statements from witnesses.”

Ms Onunga further said police will retrieve CCTV footage from Quiver and review it for purposes of confirming the identity of the shooter. They will also obtain the victim’s medical records from the hospital where they were treated.

She further said the firearm used in the shooting requires analysis by ballistics experts.

“Police also need to conduct an identification parade for one of the victims to identify the suspect,” she said, noting that the shooter fled after the incident.

Defence lawyer’s arguments

Mr Ombeta objected to the 14-day detention plea saying “all investigations have been completed and the remaining bit does not require his (Mr Mararo) presence”.

The lawyer said the DPP failed to produce a holding charge.

He urged the court to free the accused on bond while police conclude their investigations.

“As a show of good faith the suspect handed over his gun to the police and surrendered to the law enforcers,” Mr Ombeta stated.

He added that Mr Mararo feared for his life and therefore had to seek legal assistance, and that a statement was taken from him at Muthaiga Police station in his presence.

The victims’ lawyer, Mr Daniel Maanzo, urged the court to consider their rights in determining the State’s plea.

“Musyoka is in critical condition. His rights need to be considered,” he said.