Quiver Lounge shooting: Police seek to hold suspect for 14 days

Dickson Njanja Mararo

Dickson Njanja Mararo in the dock at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on July 6, 2021, on a charge of shooting three people at Quiver Lounge and Grill.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Dickson Njanja Mararo, who is being defended by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, will be charged with attempted murder following the shooting of two police officers and a waitress.

A real estate entrepreneur accused of shooting two police officers and a woman will cool his heels in a police station until Wednesday, when a court will determine whether he will be detained for 14 days for a further probe.

