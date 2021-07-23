Quiver Lounge shooting: Dickson Mararo detained 14 more days

A trader who allegedly attempted to kill two police officers and a waitress at Quiver Lounge and Grill in Nairobi has been detained for 14 days pending bail determination.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu Friday ordered Dickson Mararo detained until August 5, when she will set conditions for his release.

Ms Kimili said the accused is entitled to bond given he has been in custody since July 2, when he was arrested over the shooting of police officers Festus Musyoka Kavuthi and Lawrence Muturi, and waitress Felistus Nzisa.

The magistrate allowed the accused’s bond plea but suspended imposing conditions until August 5.

“I allow the accused’s application for bond but I suspend fixing the conditions for his release for 14 days.”

The court also allowed the prosecution time to make arrangements on how to secure the safety of protected witnesses it intends to call in the case against Mr Mararo.

Harsh penalty

The magistrate noted that the accused faces a serious offence of attempted murder, which attracts a harsh penalty upon conviction.

Mr Mararo is being defended by lawyer Cliff Ombeta while the prosecution is being led by Ms Everlyn Onunga.

The family of Constable Kavuthi is being represented by lawyer Daniel Maanzo, who is also the Makueni MP.

Ms Onunga and Mr Maanzo had opposed the release of the accused on bond, saying he would interfere with witnesses.

Mr Maanzo also noted that constable Kavuthi, a criminal investigations department officer attached to the Starehe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), fears for his life.

The lawyer further informed the court that the officer is admitted to Nairobi Hospital in a critical condition - paralysed from the neck downwards.

“He will be confined to a wheelchair permanently,” he said, adding he will rely on people for the rest of his life and will be relieved of his duties as a security officer.

Offence bailable

The court also heard that Mr Mararo, a licenced gun holder, did not report the shooting but went into hiding and only showed up after three days.

The magistrate was urged to deny the accused bail considering all the mitigating factors presented to her.

In his arguments, Mr Ombeta said the offence is bailable and that the accused is not a flight risk.

Mr Mararo has denied committing the offence at the establishment on July 2.

He has been moved from Gigiri police station to Industrial Area remand prison, where he will be remain until August 5.