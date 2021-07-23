Quiver Lounge shooting: Dickson Mararo detained 14 more days

Dickson Mararo, who is accused of attempting to kill two police officers and a waitress, at the Milimani Law Courts on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

  • Ms Kimili said the accused is entitled to bond given he has been in custody since July 2, when he was arrested over the shooting of police officers Festus Musyoka Kavuthi and Lawrence Muturi, and waitress Felistus Nzisa.

A trader who allegedly attempted to kill two police officers and a waitress at Quiver Lounge and Grill in Nairobi has been detained for 14 days pending bail determination.

