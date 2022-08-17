PSC to pull out workers if Nairobi ends contract with NMS

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has laid the ground for reverting to the national government staff seconded to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) when it was established in 2020.

In an advisory on the transition that will follow the August 9 elections, the PSC says that if the incoming Nairobi City County administration decides to end engagement with the NMS, workers will be recalled to the national government.

The PSC on August 17 said it was ready to return to Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja’s administration functions handed to the NMS by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

“These advisories are supposed to ensure that in the event — because there was a deed of transfer which will be expiring in October — the incoming county administration is non-desirous of continuing the contract, then the PSC will be ready and willing to deed back all the services to the county government of Nairobi,” said PSC chairman Anthony Muchiri.

He said only the incoming city administration would make a decision to extend or end the deed of transfer.

Seconded to the NMS

“In case the deed of transfer is not renewed between the new county administration and the NMS, then as the PSC, we are giving an advisory based on personnel staff that were seconded to the NMS back to the national government,” he said.

Mr Sakaja has said he is determined to have all county mandates returned from the NMS.

“I thank NMS for the work they have done for the city. I acknowledge it’s not been easy. I have learnt from them,” Mr Sakaja said after he was declared governor-elect.