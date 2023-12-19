Investigation under way after man plunges to death in Kasarani after night out

When Michael Habel Onyancha left a popular club located along Thika Road on the night of December 15, accompanied by a female friend identified as Mercy to her place, he did not know it would end tragically.

On the fateful night, Onyancha, a banker by profession, and Mercy, arrived at Kasarani estate and proceeded to the third floor of a residential building where she lived. Friends who were with them said that the two left the club at 10.30pm.

CCTV footage in our possession shows that they arrived at the building at 11pm. It further reveals that at some point, the deceased struggled to go up the stairs and was assisted by Mercy. The footage shows Mercy opening the door to her house and the two going in.

A neighbour who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter said that she heard noise emanating from the house.

“There was a lot of noise in the house, they were seriously quarrelling but I could not get what was being said,” the neighbour said.

Moments later, she said, she heard a very loud noise as if something huge had been thrown to the ground floor of the building and when she peeped she saw someone’s legs.

The neighbour then informed the caretaker of the building who rushed to see what was taking place and tried to rescue the man. She said that when the caretaker asked what had transpired, Mercy said that she had asked him to leave and this led to a quarrel.

A decision was then made that the caretaker rushes Onyancha, who was struggling to breathe, to the hospital. They used Onyancha’s vehicle to take him to St Francis Hospital in Kasarani where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

On Monday, the director of homicide at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stopped the post-mortem examination saying that he would take over the investigation.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Nation that they agreed to work with the team from DCI.

“We agreed that the homicide team takes over the investigations. For that reason, we did not proceed with the post-mortem,” said the source.

Ms Dorothy Bonareri, a sister to the deceased, said that she received a call from her brother’s friend who informed her that he had died.

“I was informed on Saturday that my brother had died. When I tried to follow up the matter, all I was told was that his body was lying at the morgue,” Ms Bonareri said.

She said that the family was interested in seeking justice following the death and that the police should ensure that they thoroughly investigate the matter.

Mr Steve Chege, who was a close friend of Onyancha said that he reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station which was recorded under Occurrence Book number 06/16/12/2023.

The Nation has established that after the report was made, police officers rushed to the scene and arrested the woman. However, she was released on the same day under unclear circumstances.

“We are still wondering why she was set free yet she was the last person who was seen with the deceased. All we want is justice prevails and if there is someone who was involved they face the law,” Mr Chege told the Nation.

Another friend of Onyancha, Mr Albert Oyunge, said that they will do all it takes to ensure that the truth about what transpired is known. “We want to know how my friend died. As friends and family, we shall ensure that justice prevails.”

An officer attached to the DCI said that investigations were ongoing, with Mercy having surrendered her phone. He said they are seeking to recover relevant data from the gadget.