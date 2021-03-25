Prime suspect in industrial area disturbances arrested

By  Sammy Kimatu

What you need to know:

  • The suspected was arrested in an operation led by Makadara police boss Matthew Gwiyo.
  • Arrest was made after business owners and members of the public reported to the matter.


A man who police believe was behind the disturbances and environmental pollution in Nairobi’s Industrial Area has been arrested.

