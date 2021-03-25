Prime suspect in industrial area disturbances arrested

A man who police believe was behind the disturbances and environmental pollution in Nairobi’s Industrial Area has been arrested.

Makadara police boss Matthew Gwiyo said the man is believed to have led a group of mechanics along Dunga Close Road in Industrial Area in causing the disturbances and pollution which posed serious health risk.

The suspected was arrested in an operation led by Mr Gwiyo and officer in charge of Divisional Police Operations, Mrs Lydia Parteiyie.

Mr Gwiyo added that the group has for a long time been causing pollution of the environment as well as causing disturbances.

"He led the group in lighting bonfires in industrial area and caused disturbance, air pollution posing health risk to people’s lives. The incident took place near Manchester Outfitters,” Mr Gwiyo said.

The police boss said the arrest was made after business owners and members of the public reported to the matter to Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Illicit brew

At the same time, Mr Gwiyo said that his officers have seized about 20litres of chang’aa daily in a series of operations against illegal brew in the last two weeks.

He said the illicit brew were seized in Kwa Reuben slum, Kaloleni and Mbotela estates.

"Our operation included raid in structures erected near City Stadium, Kaloleni estate, Mbotela estate and Kwa Reuben slum where the brew is sold in large quantities," Mr Gwiyo said.

He however said security has generally improved in Makadara division following the opening of additional police camps in residential areas.

Mr Gwiyo also applauded members of the public for providing crucial information to security organs.