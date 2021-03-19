Prime suspect in Velvine Nungari's suspected murder held 10 more days

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patriciah Gichohi allowed the detectives to hold the suspect for 10 more days as they continue to gather evidence and complete investigations surrounding Ms Nungari’s death.

Hillary Kimuyu

The prime suspect in the suspected murder of a waitress based in Kahawa West will remain in police custody for 10 more days as the investigation continues.

