Pool attendant in Visa Oshwal pupil drowning case is a flight risk

A court has granted crime detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to detain a swimming pool attendant at the Visa Oshwal Primary School who allegedly failed to restrain an 11-year-old pupil from getting into a swimming pool where he drowned.

Pool attendant in Visa Oshwal pupil drowning case detained

Milimani Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo directed Geoffrey Juma Opala to be remanded for seven days at Parklands Police Station to assist police conclude investigations.

“This court finds the plea by police to detain Opala for seven days has merit given that the life of a young pupil was lost,” Onsarigo ruled.

Geoffrey Juma Opala a swimming pool attendant at Visa Oshwal Primary School at the Milimani law courts where he was arraigned over the death of a pupil at the school's swimming pool. Photo credit: Richard Munguti| Nation

The magistrate declined a plea by the suspect to be freed on bond “even after promising that he will abide with conditions which will be imposed.”

Applying for the detention request, Police Constable Clare Wafula of Parklands DCI offices said they are investigating a case of neglect of official duty against Geoffrey Juma Opala and want to detain him at the Parklands police station for seven days.

Ms Wafula said the body of 11-year-old Grade two learner Ilas Abdikarim Ali was found inside the pool on February 20 and Opala was on duty on the same day.

“The respondent (Opala) was arrested on February 22, 2024, for the suspicion of having committed an offence of neglect of official duty contrary to section 128 as read with section 36 of the Penal Code,” Ms Wafula stated in an affidavit presented to the magistrate.

“The respondent (Opala) was captured on CCTV footage on duty when the deceased walked towards the swimming pool and later the body was discovered having drowned in the pool.”

The detective says Opala intentionally failed to prevent the minor from walking into the pool.

“When it was established that the deceased was missing, the respondent (Opala) failed to disclose to the school management and the parents that the deceased had walked passed him towards the swimming pool,” Ms Wafula says.

Opala, after being pressed by the family of the deceased pupil to disclose the whereabouts of the minor, denied having seen him.

According to Ms Wafula, Opala later told the family that he had searched the swimming pool and recovered the body in the absence of the family and the school’s staff.

Ms Wafula says preliminary investigations by the DCI revealed that the minor died of drowning. It was not yet established whether it was caused by somebody or it was accidental.

She said Opala has been interrogated but declined to disclose where he lives hence it will be very difficult to trace him in case investigations lead to his prosecution.

The detective said if released, Opala is likely to interfere with witnesses yet to be traced and some of them include his workmates.

“Owing to the gravity of the charges facing (Opala) and the fact that he has no known place of abode, he poses a flight risk,” Ms Wafula stated.

The late Ilas Abdikarim Ali was reported missing on Tuesday evening when his father went to pick him up from school.

His body was later found inside the school's swimming pool on Wednesday morning.

The pupil was a Grade Two pupil had transferred to the school a day before the unfortunate tragedy struck.







