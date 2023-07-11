Politicians to pay Sh100,000 to hold rallies at Kamukunji Grounds

Political rallies held at Nairobi's famous Kamukunji Grounds are not benefiting the county government. This has been revealed by Charles Kerich, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance, through a proposed Finance Bill for 2023.

Kamukunji Grounds is one of the favourite venues for political events in the capital city.

Presenting the budget for the 2023/24 financial year, Mr Kerich indicated that the county is expected to improve its own source revenue from Sh10 billion to Sh19.99 billion.

He said that to achieve the target, the county government under Governor Johnson Sakaja will implement a combination of tax administration measures and tax policy reforms through the Nairobi City County Revenue Authority (NCCRA).

Among the measures introduced by the county to boost revenue collection is the setting of fees to be paid by political parties wishing to use the Kamukunji Grounds, as well as religious rallies.

If the bill is passed, organisers of political rallies will have to pay Sh100,000 per day to use Kamukunji Grounds.

Religious rallies held at Kamukunji Grounds will have to pay Sh20,000 per day, while flag-off ceremonies that do not exceed two hours will be charged Sh2,000 per hour.

The county has also introduced fees for events at Jevanjee Gardens. Flag-off ceremonies that do not exceed two hours will be charged

Sh3,000 per event. Charitable organisations using Jevanjee will pay Sh15,000 per day and music concerts will be charged Sh10,000 per day.

In addition, the county has set fees for lunchtime preachers at Jevanjee and Kamukunji grounds, who will be charged Sh500 per day.

The bill is expected to be tabled when the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), who are on a short break, return.

The county has also introduced an annual fee of Ksh4,000 for vendors using City Park and a trading licence fee of Ksh5,000 for vendors.

Organised groups with less than 100 people using City Park will pay Sh5,000 annually, while organised groups with more than 100 members will pay Sh10,000.

Recording of gospel and secular music in City Park is charged at Sh5,000 per hour and commercial advertising in the parks is charged at Sh10,000 per hour.