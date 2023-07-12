Political activist Jakababa detained for seven days

Police have been allowed to detain a political activist for seven days for questioning over alleged terrorism and incitement to overthrow President William Ruto's government.

However, Milimani magistrate Sarah Nanzushi reduced by seven days the 14 days sought by police detectives from the serious crimes unit to detain Shadrack Omondi Orwa aka Omosh Jakababa.

In granting the police request, Ms Nanzushi said the nature of the investigation would involve the Cybercrime Unit, whose officers would investigate various digital platforms through which the suspect allegedly disseminated inciting information.

The magistrate also rejected an application by defence lawyer Danstan Omari to release the suspect on bail pending the conclusion of investigations.

The prosecutor said the team of investigators led by Inspector Nickson Kinyua would probe the suspects for offensive behaviour, incitement and prevention of terrorist acts, among others.

Ms Nanzushi heard that Omondi was transferred from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu to Nairobi where he will be interrogated and statements taken from prospective witnesses.

"We will conduct investigations to establish the truth about a Tiktok post by Jakababa that reads: "Baba enda Russia utuletee bunduki" (Baba go to the Russia and bring us firearms)".

The magistrate heard that the suspect allegedly distributed the inflammatory publications on nine different platforms, all linked to his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, a police inspector, Kinyua, urged Ms Nanzushi to grant her request to interrogate Jakababa over allegations that he "urged Baba to travel to Russia to import a cache of firearms to overthrow the government of President William Ruto".

Police, the court heard, will record statements from intended and also to link him with the TikTok links.

The magistrate heard that the suspect is a member of a devastating syndicate that police want to bust.

But the judge heard that the accusations were far-fetched, as the police only wanted to prevent Jakababa from taking part in the Wednesday demonstrations.

"The 73 Azimio supporters arrested during last week's demonstrations have all been released and Jakababa should also be released," Omari said.

The judge was urged by Omari to release the suspect, who was "fed with tear gas during the demonstrations on 12 July 2023".

But Ms Nanzushi overruled Omari and ordered the suspect to be detained for seven days.

"You will return to this court on July 17, 2023 for further instructions. In the meantime, you will be detained at Muthaiga Police Station," Ms Nanzushi ruled.