Policeman accused of raping refugee held 7 days

A police officer who escaped from a Lodwar court before taking a plea in a rape case will cool his heels at a city police station for seven days before his return to face justice.

Constable Kennedy Kamande allegedly committed the offence at Kakuma Refugee Camp in 2019.

The camp hosts the largest number of refugees from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Somalia and Eritrea.

Mr Kamande escaped from the Lodwar court on July 22 and was arrested at his Kandara Home in Murang’a County on August 5.

He will be detained at Capitol Hill Police Station as police make elaborate arrangements to ferry him back to Lodwar.

The rape at the regugee refugee camp took place while the suspect was based at the Kakuma Police Patrol Base in Turkana County.

The matter was reported vide OB No34/07/2019.

At a Nairobi court on Friday, Chief Inspector Joseph Kiragu opposed Constable Kamande’s release on bond, saying he is flight risk.

“He escaped from a court of law in Lodwar before he could answer to a charge of rape,” he told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, urging him to remand the suspect to Capitol Hill Police Station.

Inspector Kiragu explained that soon after Mr Kamande escaped, the chief magistrate’s court in Lodwar issued a warrant of arrest.

He said police then launched a manhunt to bring to book the escapee, managing to arrest him at his home after 20 days.

“His character and conduct have betrayed him. He is a flight risk,’ he said, adding if released, “he will never show up in court to face justice”.

The police officer also noted that police require adequate time to make arrangements to take the suspect back to Lodwar as it is is a high risk area.

“The logistics of preparing to transfer the accused from Nairobi to Lodwar require ample time, given the security situation in the area,” he said, noting the need to use a convoy of vehicles.

“Without prejudicing the accused’s rights, we need at least seven days to complete travel logistics.”

The accused opposed the seven-day detention requested by the investigating officer but the magistrate granted the prayer, saying elaborate travel plans need to be made for reasons including the recent bandit attacks in the area.