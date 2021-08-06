Policeman accused of raping refugee held 7 days

Constable Kennedy Kamande

A police officer Kennedy Kamande at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on August 6, 2021 where prosecution applied to detain him for 7 days to enable investigations to be completed.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

  • Mr Kamande escaped from the Lodwar court on July 22 and was arrested at his Kandara Home in Murang’a County on August 5.

A police officer who escaped from a Lodwar court before taking a plea in a rape case will cool his heels at a city police station for seven days before his return to face justice.

