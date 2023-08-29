Police yet to charge gemstones trader in Sh12.8 billion fraud case

Police are yet to charge a city businessman accused of defrauding a French national of $89 million (Sh12.8 billion) in a precious stones deal, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has told a magistrate.

The DPP told Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Mwaniki that police have not completed their investigations and need another 10 days to close the case.

The prosecutor said police were still taking statements from potential witnesses and examining the main suspect, Edwin Ochieng Oduk.

"The police have not completed their investigation into this complex gemstone fraud syndicate. I pray that you grant the investigating officer 10 more days to complete the investigation," a prosecutor urged.

The judge was also asked on Monday (28 August) to order Oduk to continue to report to the investigating officer until 7 September 2023, when a final decision will be made.

Oduk is accused of defrauding Mr William Tuil of USD 89,000,000 (KSh12,816,000,000) by claiming to facilitate the transfer of hard currency from Garbon to Rwanda.

The colossal sum came from the sale of 950 kilograms of coltan minerals allegedly flown from Garbon to Qatar.

Coltan is a dull black metallic ore from which the elements niobium and tantalum are extracted.

"Edwin Ochieng Oduk received some of the money through some bank accounts that the investigating officer is yet to trace for the purpose of obtaining financial transactions," Inspector Nicholas Njoroge of the Serious Crimes Unit at DCI headquarters told Mr Mwaniki on 17 August 2023.

Testifying under oath before Mr Mwaniki, Insp Njoroge said Ochieng withdrew the money and then packed it in boxes destined for Kigali, Rwanda.

"The consignment did not reach Kigali Rwanda," Insp Njoroge told the Kibera court on Wednesday evening.

Mr Tuil, who had flown to Kigali to wait for the cash shipment, flew back to Nairobi after being informed that the money had been detained at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Ochieng allegedly asked Mr Tuil to cough up a further USD ($) 48,500 (KSh6,984,000) for insurance, storage and to hire a private jet to fly the cash consignment to Kigali, Rwanda.

When Mr Tuil arrived in Nairobi from Kigali, he demanded USD ($) 500,000 (KSh72 million) from Ochieng, but to no avail. The court heard that when Ochieng was arrested and taken to his Brook Groove residence in Nairobi, police were shocked to find that the boxes in which the $89 million was supposedly hidden were "stuffed and filled with stones, gravel and pieces of tiles".

The magistrate heard that Ochieng was arrested on August 16,2023 at Brookside Groove in Nairobi County on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

Mwaniki heard that police suspect Ochieng of conspiring with others who are not in court to steal Sh89 million from Mr Tuil. In praying for Ochieng's arrest, Inspector Njoroge said "the investigation is complex and will go beyond the borders of this country". The court heard that the suspect's mobile phones will be examined by the Cybercrime Unit.

But a defence lawyer applied for the suspect to be released on bail, saying he was not a flight risk.

"No compelling reasons have been put forward by the prosecution to warrant the remand of the accused for seven days," a defence lawyer told Mwaniki.

The magistrate was also asked to order the suspect to report daily to the investigating officer until the investigation is completed. In his ruling, Mwaniki said the prosecution had failed to prove that the accused was a flight risk.

"No compelling reasons have been brought before this court by the prosecution to warrant the detention of the suspect," Mwaniki ruled.

The magistrate released the suspect on cash bail of Sh500,000 and ordered him to report daily to the DCIO Kilimani pending investigations.