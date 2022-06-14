Police: Woman captured harrassing reveler in Nairobi club an imposter

A woman captured in a viral clip claiming to be a police officer while engaging in an altercation with a reveler at a club in Nairobi is an enforcement officer at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), the National Police Service has confirmed.

In the clip, the seemingly drunk woman is seen having an altercation with another woman demanding for the license of the joint and telling her that she is a police officer allowed by the law to arrest and search her and her house, phone and handbag for an unclear crime.

When her victim requests her to show her identification, she responds by saying “You are a civilian you cannot ask for a permit.”

The woman then claims she will arrest her victim for defamation and goes ahead with the altercation before she is stopped by a man alleging to be her boyfriend.

“The impression created by the clip supposes that the said lady is a police officer misusing her law enforcement powers. This is to confirm to the public that the said lady as portrayed is not a police officer under NPS as believed but an enforcement officer working for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). Any claim made by her being a police inspector is viewed as an impersonation of a police officer,” the statement by Police Spokesman Mr Bruno Shioso clarifies.

The statement comes days after the Administration police issued a warning to officers posting “useless content which people think is funny” on social media.

The warning does not point to particular clips but indicates that some of the videos show officers in uniform posting clips that are in blatant contempt to their standing orders.