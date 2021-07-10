Police seize cache of explosives bound for Moyale, arrest suspect

Police on Saturday seized a 25kg cache of explosives disguised as spare parts ahead of its dispatch by bus from Eastleigh, Nairobi, to Moyale.

The explosives used in quarries were discovered as the parcel was being processed for transportation to Moyale.

Starehe sub-county police commander Julius Kiragu said the package had been sent from Migori County to Nairobi via a Crown bus.

In Nairobi, the explosives were delivered to a Mr Collins Odhiambo who was then required to send them to Moyale as a parcel.

"However, when Odhiambo took them to a Moyale-bound bus company, the crew asked to see what kind of spare parts they were. That was when they were discovered to be explosives," said the police commander.

The items were sent to anti-bomb specialists for further investigations and Odhiambo placed in police custody. Police also confiscated his phone for use in the investigation.