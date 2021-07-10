Police seize cache of explosives bound for Moyale, arrest suspect

Handcuffs

A man identified as Collins Odhiambo was arrested in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on July 10, 2021 after police seized a 25kg cache of explosives.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The explosives used in quarries were discovered as the parcel was being processed for transportation to Moyale.

Police on Saturday seized a 25kg cache of explosives disguised as spare parts ahead of its dispatch by bus from Eastleigh, Nairobi, to Moyale.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, 9 admitted after taking poisonous alcohol

  2. Police cancel UDA, Jubilee rallies in Kiambu

  3. Rising cooking gas prices 'a threat to forest cover'

  4. Kisumu deputy clerk, HR manager die in hospital

  5. Boy in Tharaka Nithi dies after eating honey

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.