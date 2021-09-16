Police recover 2,000 bullets from car along Eastern bypass

Mitsubishi lancer

The Mitsubishi Lancer car where 2,000 bullets were found.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Kayole say more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered on Wednesday afternoon from a car, shortly after it was sprayed with 20 bullets by an unknown shooter along the Eastern Bypass.

