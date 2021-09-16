Police recover 2,000 bullets from car along Eastern bypass

Police in Kayole say more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered on Wednesday afternoon from a car, shortly after it was sprayed with 20 bullets by an unknown shooter along the Eastern Bypass.

The incident was reported by Chrispine Omondi, a mechanic based in a garage along the bypass opposite Be Energy petrol station.

Mr Omondi reported witnessing a Mitsubishi Lancer car, registration number KAT 887G, parked next to his garage.

The occupant alighted and almost immediately, he said, another unidentified white car stopped near the parked vehicle.

One armed man alighted from the white car and began shooting at the rear right door of the Mitsubishi Lancer, shattering its windows. Some of the bullets exited through the windscreen of the attacked vehicle.

The OCS of Mihango Police Station, Kayole OCPD and Kayole DCIO, together with other officers including scene of crime personnel, visited the scene to assess the mysterious shooting. They confirmed that the car had 20 bullet holes.

Two vehicles that had been brought at Mr Omondi's garage for repair also bore the brunt of the shooting. One of the cars, a white G Touring, was hit by a stray bullet on the rear windscreen and another car, a Toyota Vitz, had a bullet hole on the right rear door.

Police officers at the scene discovered one spent cartridge of 7.62 MM × 39 special at the scene.

Upon checking inside the damaged Mitsubishi, they recovered 34 cartons, each containing 60 rounds totalling to 2040 rounds of 7.62MM X 39 bullets wrapped in a white sack.

Two mobile phones were also recovered from the car.

The whereabouts of the man who was in the Mitsubishi Lancer is unknown.

The scene was processed and documented by crime scene personnel and the motor vehicle towed to Ruai Police Station.

The 2040 rounds of ammunitions, one spent cartridge of 7.62mm X 39 special and other documents have also been kept as exhibits.