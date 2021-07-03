Police officers shoot, injure each other outside Nairobi pub

Two police officers shot and injured each other outside a popular bar along Thika Highway, Nairobi, on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

