Police officer injured in shootout with gangster in Kasarani dies in hospital

A police officer who was among the three shot and injured by a wanted criminal on Monday night succumbed to his injuries at a Nairobi hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Constable Andrew Nyakundi, was among four officers from the Operation Support Unit who were shot and wounded in the confrontation that left the suspect dead.

Police said he was shot in the thigh and died from complications when the bullet hit his nerves.

In a tense encounter on Sunday night, detectives confronted the suspected thug in his home. In a desperate attempt to evade capture, the suspect used his partner and two young children as human shields.

The police officers found themselves in a difficult situation, reluctant to fire back due to the presence of the children and their mother. Taking advantage of this hesitation, the suspect opened fire, wounding three officers in the stomach and legs.

Their fourth colleague was able to shoot the suspect through the window and rescue the shocked family. After neutralising the threat, the officers ensured the safety of the suspect's partner and her three children, aged 11, 13 and six.

Officers at the scene then carried out a thorough search of the house. A Ceska pistol was found during the search.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin visited the injured officers in hospital on Monday and said they were responding well to treatment.

But on Tuesday, there was drama at Nairobi West Hospital, where the officer died and his colleagues are still admitted, as the deceased's family went to collect his body.

According to the family, the hospital said they would not accept the insurance cover offered by the police. Later, the hospital released his body at around midday after calls were made complaining about the insurance cover.

It has also emerged that the Ceska pistol serial number F9665 recovered from the suspect, identified as Duncan Ochieng Ndinya, 23, was stolen from a police officer in Gem, Siaya County on May 27, 2023 and was then loaded with 15 bullets. However, when it was recovered on Sunday night, it had two bullets.

It was stolen from an officer attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit in Gem who had been assigned to guard the local National Cereals and Produce Board in Yala town.

After losing the government-issued pistol, the officer was arrested after reporting that his weapon was missing from under his sofa set, where he had placed it.

The gun has been linked to crimes in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Siaya counties since July 31, 2023.

While the confrontation in Kasarani resulted in the death of the suspect, an accomplice managed to escape. Police are now intensifying efforts to locate and arrest the fugitive.

Mr Amin emphasised their unwavering commitment to bringing the missing suspect to justice, stating, "We will not relent until we find the missing suspect". He also noted that detectives have escalated operations to tackle crime in various regions of the country.

Police believe the slain suspect in Kasarani was among those who escaped from a shootout on September 14 in which his three accomplices were killed and an AK-47 rifle was recovered in a dramatic police chase that spanned two counties -- Migori and Kisii.

Detectives who had chased them for over 60 kilometres caught up with them and ordered them to stop at Corner Mbaya in Kisii.