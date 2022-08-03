Police officer arrested after losing gun in Nairobi's Industrial Area

A police officer was on Tuesday arrested by his colleagues after he went to report he had lost his pistol while riding on a motorcycle in Nairobi.

The junior officer is said to have lost his pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition in Industrial Area on Monday night.

In a statement, the officer said that it dropped off a holster as he rode on a motorcycle.

Police say they are investigating the incident with an aim of taking further action on the officer even as the search for the gun goes on.

The arrest comes a month after a gun that was used in a shooting incident at Mirema Springs in Nairobi’s Roysambu neighbourhood where a man was shot dead in broad daylight was discovered to have belonged to a police officer.

According to DCI, the single firearm was stolen from a police officer three years ago and used to terrorise members of the public within and outside Nairobi.

Spiked drink

The DCI revealed that the officer who had been assigned the firearm was drugged and robbed of his belongings including the pistol (Serial Number KE KP44330654) after his drink was spiked at a city nightclub.

The officer was found lying unconscious on Mtama Road in Highridge, Parklands area around 10 am on June 20, 2019. The officer was later rushed to hospital by his colleagues.

They said that the officer was a victim of the infamous ‘mchele’ syndicate comprising of women who spike men's drinks in nightclubs before robbing them.

DCI, forensic investigations have linked the stolen firearm, which has since been recovered, to criminal activities in Kasarani, Makadara, Kayole, Kamukunji, Dandora, Buruburu, Ruai, Kikuyu, Embakasi and Karatina.