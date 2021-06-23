Police: Nairobi traffic to be disrupted Thursday as Safari Rally starts

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Police on Wednesday warned motorists to expect traffic disruption on Thika Superhighway and Uhuru Highway on Thursday as the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally drivers prepare for the flag off.

