Police kill seven suspected thugs in Nairobi crackdown

Police on Tuesday evening gunned down seven suspected thugs in separate incidents in a renewed war against organised crime in Nairobi.

Police recovered two pistols, assorted crude weapons and other stolen property from the slain men.

According to the police, all those who were gunned down were under 25 years with the youngest being 19.

The first incident happened on Tuesday evening along Mombasa Road where three suspected robbers were killed by detectives responding to reports of a planned robbery within Alfa Centre.

In a police report, the three were part of an alleged gang of six that had earlier been spotted around the area attempting to commit a robbery at the same location for the second time.

Shootout

“The suspects were spotted by the detectives and challenged to surrender but they declined. Instead, they shot at the officers and a shootout ensued. Three of the thugs were fatally shot while the other three managed to escape,” the report adds.

They had earlier locked some of the workers in a toilet while demanding cash from them.

Those who had been attacked later identified the slain suspects.

Nairobi police boss James Mugera said the other accomplices managed to escape on foot.

Two pistols (a loaded beretta and a toy) were recovered from the scene alongside a Simoco SRP pocket phone, an HP Laptop, a hammer, a Somali sword and six assorted mobile phones.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the city mortuary.

Police are pursuing the remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, two other suspects had earlier been killed in the Mowlem area in a failed robbery attempt.

The men had tried to escape on a motorcycle when police on patrol chased them.

One was killed on the spot while the second one who had escaped with gunshot wounds was cornered by the public while bleeding and succumbed minutes later.

Police who attended the scene said they recovered a homemade gun that had four bullets, the motorcycle they were using and a television set that had been stolen.

Botched robbery

Along Lumumba Drive in the Kasarani area, another suspect was killed in a botched robbery and a pistol was found on him.

Police said the man was in the company of three others and had been attacking and robbing pedestrians Wednesday morning when an alarm was raised, alerting undercover officers on patrol.

Another suspect was killed in Githurai 44 area and a pistol was found on him.

The suspect is said to have been part of a gang that had been attacking and robbing residents on Monday night when police were alerted.

Three other accomplices managed to escape, police said.

In Kayole, 10 live and two rubber bullets, a blank beret, a pair of military boots, a blue jersey, one jungle belt, three jungle trousers and two jungle shirts were recovered from a rented house belonging to a tenant.