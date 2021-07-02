Police foil bank robbery in Nairobi, arrest five suspects

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Police on Friday arrested five suspected bank robbers in Nairobi Central Business District. The five were arrested at a city lodging next to their alleged target Prime Bank Kamukunji branch after the police received a tip-off over the planned robbery.  

