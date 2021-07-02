Police foil bank robbery in Nairobi, arrest five suspects

Police on Friday arrested five suspected bank robbers in Nairobi Central Business District. The five were arrested at a city lodging next to their alleged target Prime Bank Kamukunji branch after the police received a tip-off over the planned robbery.

Nairobi Central Sub-County Police Commander John Nyamu, said the suspects had checked in one of the lodgings near the bank.

DCI detectives and officers from Kamukunji Police Station arrested the suspects before they could break into the bank at Angle House along Ukwala lane, in downtown Nairobi.

Charles Mulo, Fredrick Muderwa, Jesse Muriuki, Gabriel Mungai and Reuben Njuka had booked different guest rooms at the building that shares a wall with the bank.

“They had planned to drill their way into the bank in the dead of the night. However, detectives got wind of the plan and spoiled their party,” said Mr Nyamu.

Drilling a hole

The detectives also established that the suspects could have easily accessed the banking hall by drilling a hole on the wall from the comfort of their rooms.

“They were targeting Prime Bank on the same building which shares a wall with the guest house where the five had sought accommodation,” police added.

Police recovered three hacksaws, a metal hand-held drill, metal bars and special scissors used to cut metal.

The five suspects are being detained at the Kamukunji Police Station. They will be arraigned on Monday.

