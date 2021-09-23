Police arrest woman who faked own kidnap, ran off with taxi driver

Teens arrested at Homa Bay party
Photo credit: File

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a married woman who allegedly ran away with a younger man and claimed to have been kidnapped.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.