Rogue mechanics in Nairobi are colluding with criminals to steal mobile phones from unsuspecting passengers, an ongoing investigation by Lang’ata police has revealed.

The mechanics pose as matatu drivers and embark on picking up passengers on targeted routes at night and early morning when traffic police are not on the roads.

The investigation has shown that they use matatus handed to them for repairs and servicing to commit the robberies in the wee hours when passengers are desperate for quick transport home or to work.

According to Lang’ata Police Boss Benjamin Mwanthi, the gang operates in groups of three, with the mechanic posing as the driver and the other two as conductor and passenger.

Police arrest three in phone-snatching ring

“The one posing as the passenger occupies the seat next to the driver, his role is to distract the victim and steal while the conductor’s task is to call for passengers and lie about the destination,” said Mr Mwanthi.

On Wednesday night at 10pm, Mr Zachariah Oketch, who fumigates vehicles at the Wilson Airport, was walking towards the Nyayo stadium flyover when a matatu on Mombasa road stopped to pick him up.

“It was heading to Rongai and the fare was Sh50, so I hopped in and sat next to the passenger door in the driver’s cockpit. Before I could settle in, I was asked to forcefully close the door using both hands to avoid being falling out,” recalls Mr Oketch.

As he struggled with the door, his Itel phone valued at about Sh10,000 was taken from his trouser pocket and he was tricked to alight from the vehicle.

“They claimed that something had fallen out of the vehicle, and it looked like a phone. True to their words, my pockets were empty. I alighted to check whether my phone had fallen and that’s when the matatu sped off. I reported the matter to some officers who were on patrol on the same route and they informed me that they were on the lookout for the gang,” added Mr Oketch.

Some of the phones recovered from suspects displayed at the Lang'ata Police Station on March 31, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Sh2,100 that was in the pocket with the phone was also stolen.

The same thing happened to Mr Hujale Abdille Diis, a worker at Vivo energy depot in Donholm on Wednesday morning.

At 7am, on his way to work, he boarded a matatu in Fedha Estate and sat next to the passenger door at the front.

At some point

“The matatu had only moved for a short distance when the conductor, who was dressed in a kanzu, opened my door. I closed it, but he opened it again. He did that repeatedly and at some point, asked me,

“Kwani Waria huna nguvu? Funga mlango kwa mikono yote miwili … (Aren’t you strong enough? Close the door using both your hands),” Mr Abdille recalled.

He suspects his phone was snatched at that moment.

“When we arrived at Tasia, they claimed that my phone had fallen out and asked me to pick it up. I alighted, looked, but did not see the phone. As I turned back, the matatu sped off. I dialled the line using my other phone, but the line was busy,” he added.

In the evening, he dialed his stolen phone several times and it was answered by an officer who asked him to collect it at the Industrial Area Police Station.

“The officer said police had recovered my phone from some criminals near Taj Mall and asked me to wait for their call after half an hour.

After 30 minutes, the officer asked me to pick the phone at Lang’ata Police station instead,” added Mr Hujale.

“I went to Tasia police station from where I was referred to Donholm Police station and finally to Lang’ata Police station where I identified my missing phone, a Samsung J5 valued at Sh18,000,” he said.

Zachariah Oketch (center) speaks on how an unknown person stole his mobile phone along Mombasa Road. He is with Peter Mungai (left) and Hujale Abdille who had also their phones stolen. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“I am happy my phone has been recovered but I need it back immediately because it forms a large part of what I do at the depot,” he added.

Officers trailing the gang have since arrested three men – a 38-year-old mechanic, and two other men, both aged 22, as prime suspects in the phone-snatching ring.

“We intercepted the Namksi Sacco matatu they were using at Nyayo roundabout around 2 this morning and found a laptop bag containing 11 phones,” said Mr Mwanthi.

Upon further interrogation, the officers said they discovered that the three work in cahoots with other criminals on most routes in Nairobi.

“I want to appeal to members of the public who might have lost their mobile phones in matatus to come here to identify their phones and the suspects,” added the police commander.

Nairobians have also been asked to refrain from boarding matatus that do not ply their route at odd hours, particularly those with very few passengers.

Detectives in Lang’ata are investigating where the criminals sell the phones.