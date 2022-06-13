Petitioner now says he has no evidence to bar Igathe from Nairobi race

A gubernatorial hopeful George Bush has confessed before a IEBC dispute resolution committee (DRC) that he has no evidence which can be used to bar Mr Polycarp Igathe from vying for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in August 9,2022.

Bush told the dispute committee presided over by Mr Wambua Kilonzo that “he has no tangible evidence that Mr Igathe abdicated his duties as Deputy Governor to Mike Sonko.”

He told the committee that he was prevented by security personnel from presenting a letter opposing clearance of Mr Igathe by Nairobi County Returning Officer (CRO) Albert Gogo.

Bush said that the quitting of Mr Igathe as DG and the impeachment of then Governor Mike Sonko “subjected city residents to a lot of suffering.”

“Do you have any evidence that you can present before us which we can use to bar Igathe from vying for the gubernatorial position,” Mr Kilonzo asked him.

“No I do not have,” MrBush answered.

Bush also testified although he wanted to vie for the city’s governorship he did not present himself for nomination on June 4, 2022 for clearance since he is an “Adventist and had attended Church service.”

“I preferred to honour my faith than present myself for nomination. I’m an Adventist and my faith does not allow me to work on that day. I decided to attend church then seek nomination another day,” Bush testified.

Responding to the allegations that Bush was denied access to the Nairobi CRO’s office, Mr Gogo said he could not bar Mr Igathe from contesting on the strength of a letter which was not backed by any evidence.