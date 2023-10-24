Governor Sakaja's allies get reprieve from parties' tribunal

The ousted minority leadership of the Nairobi County Assembly has been granted a reprieve by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal after it blocked the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from implementing the changes.

The order came on Tuesday after the aggrieved side led by ousted Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu Karanja and Minority Chief Whip Mark Mugambi filed their affidavits with the tribunal.

Chairperson of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Desma Nungo ruled that pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the application, the UDA party, which has been named as a respondent in the case by the applicants, should not interfere with the status, privileges and conditions of the applicants.

"That pending the inter partes hearing and determination of this application, this Honourable Court hereby makes an interim order restraining the 2nd respondent from enforcing and/or giving effect to the decision of the 1st respondent to remove the complainants/applicants as Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip of the 1st respondent," said Mr Nungo.

Among the issues raised by the aggrieved side is the authenticity of the signatures collected by the other faction of members, which were submitted to the party headquarters and validated.

The tribunal has given both the respondents and interested parties seven days to file and serve their responses to the petition within seven days of the date of the issuance of the orders.

On November 7, the tribunal will confirm whether compliance has been achieved and will then announce the date for the hearing of the case.

Raising questions

According to Mr Kiragu's allegations, some signatures were added on behalf of members against their will, raising questions about the authenticity of the process.

The changes were announced by party secretary general Cleophas Malala following a decision by a section of UDA MCAs.

Mr Kiragu and Mr Mugambi are Sakaja's close allies and appear to have lost faith in the party's dispute resolution committee, which had assured them that no one would be favoured in the decision, which will be taken at the party's headquarters on Thursday, October 26.

The party appointed Nairobi South MCA Esther Waithera Chege as Minority Leader and nominated member Joyce Muthoni as Minority Whip.

Githurai County MCA Deonysias Mwangi was also appointed Deputy Minority Leader and Clay City member Samora Mwaura the Deputy Minority Whip.

The ruling party had written to all elected members in Nairobi to attend Thursday's crisis meeting to end the ongoing conflicts.

But in a letter, appointed minority whip Ms Muthoni declined to attend, saying she and other 26 members would not attend the meeting because the matter had already been taken over by the court.