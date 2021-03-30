Over 500 Muthurwa hawkers evicted

Vegetable vendors at Muthurwa Market on July 22, 2020. 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

More than 500 hawkers have been evicted from Nairobi’s Muthurwa Market. Their sheds were demolished to pave way for the construction of a perimeter wall.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.