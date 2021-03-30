Over 500 Muthurwa hawkers evicted

More than 500 hawkers have been evicted from Nairobi’s Muthurwa Market. Their sheds were demolished to pave way for the construction of a perimeter wall.

The traders have been operating in open spaces between grills of the old wall.

Mr Nelson Waithaka, the market’s chairman, said the hawkers have been dealt a blow after another bunch of traders who operated near Wakulima market were evicted early this year. This was after the Kenya Railways built a perimeter wall.

"This is the second time the traders are being evicted from the market amid rising unemployment rate due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ”Mr Githinji says.

Mr Githaiga asked the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to persuade the contractor to build new stalls for the traders as soon as he completes the construction of the perimeter wall.

Similarly, Mr Githaiga lauded the NMS for giving Muthurwa market a new look compared to when it was under the control of Nairobi County government.