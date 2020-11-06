NTSA suspends driving licences of nine matatu drivers

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Thursday suspended driving licences of nine drivers who were filmed committing various traffic offences in Nairobi’s CBD, putting the lives of passengers and pedestrians at risk.

The suspension came after NTV exposed the drivers on Tuesday.

Those suspended, according to the authority, are drivers from Super Metro Ltd, Triple S Co. Ltd, Manmo Sacco, Baba Dogo 25 Sacco, Sony Classic Co. Ltd and Metro Trans Co. Ltd.

Officials from the named saccos were summoned to appear before the authority to discuss various road safety concerns, including violation of traffic rules.

The authority also ordered the nine drivers to undergo a re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre before their licences are reinstated.

“The operators were directed to furnish the authority with various policy documents relating to management of driver/conductor discipline and other road safety measures," NTSA said in a statement.

Road safety awareness

The authority further said that it will conduct a road safety awareness training for all drivers and conductors of the six operators within seven days.

At the same time, NTSA directed all the operators to present a percentage of their fleet for compliance inspection at the Likoni Inspection Centre within seven days.

A story on NTV on Tuesday night showed the drivers committing various traffic offences, including using diversions to escape traffic jams, while others were filmed driving on the new cabro pathways.

Some of the drivers were also captured on camera switching to wrong lanes and driving over pavements.

