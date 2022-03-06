NTSA reveals Nairobi’s most dangerous roads

You are more likely to die on Outering Road, Nairobi, than on any other city road, according to the latest National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) survey.

Outering Road accounted for 44 of the 371 deaths recorded last year. It was followed closely by Waiyaki Way, which claimed 38 lives, and Mombasa Road with 29 deaths.

Northern and Southern bypasses also recorded the same number of deaths as Mombasa Road at 29 fatalities each. The Eastern Bypass recorded 27 deaths, while Thika Superhighway had 25.

Kangundo Road recorded 23 deaths, Ngong Road (22), Jogoo Road (14), Juja road (14), Lunga Lunga Road (13), and North Airport Road (13).

Those that recorded minimal fatalities were Kiambu Road (6), Limuru Road (5), Naivasha Road (5), Entreprise Road (4), Haile Selasie Avenue (4), Landhies Road (4), Lusaka Road (4) and Professor Wangari Maathai Road (4).

The government has expressed concern about the high number of deaths occurring on the roads and launched a countrywide crackdown on motorists disregarding the traffic laws.

Unroadworthy vehicles

A multiagency team has impounded more that 1,700 vehicles flouting rules in the last two weeks. While launching the campaign, Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said the 30-day drive is meant to ensure order to prevent loss of lives.

“We are here for a very important exercise of protecting the lives of Kenyans. Road accidents are on the rise... Every day, we are losing Kenyans who are crucial to the building of the country’s economy,” said Mr Oguna.

The crackdown is particularly targeting public service vehicles that do not have speed governors, drivers without licences, proscribed number plates, those that have installed throb lights, those without an inspection sticker, unroadworthy vehicles and drivers who drive recklessly failing to observe lane discipline, thus obstructing others.

“Road safety remains a shared responsibility for all road users,” added Mr Oguna.

Past data from NTSA show that most accidents are caused by human error. They also occur during weekends between Friday evening and Sunday when most Kenyans are engaging in fun and entertainment activities.

Pedestrians are also dying on the roads for failing to use footbridges.