NTSA reveals Nairobi’s most dangerous roads

Wreck of a car that crashed on Ngong Road near Dagoretti on February 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui  &  Road Safety

What you need to know:

  • The government has expressed concern about the high number of deaths occurring on the roads.
  • A multiagency team has impounded more that 1,700 vehicles flouting rules in the last two weeks.

You are more likely to die on Outering Road, Nairobi, than on any other city road, according to the latest National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) survey.

