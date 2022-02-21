Nominated Nairobi MCA Mellab Lumalah dies in India
Nairobi County Assembly deputy minority leader and ODM nominated MCA Mellab Lumalah is dead.
Ms Lumalah passed away in India where she was receiving treatment.
Acting Clerk Gavin Castro told Nation.Africa that Ms Lumalah died on Monday morning, but that the Assembly was awaiting more information from her caregivers in India.
"Given that she passed away outside the country, we are still trying to piece together the details. The family did not tell us what she was ailing from, so I cannot comment on that. However, we have a board meeting at 9.30am today, where more details will be communicated," he said.
Majority Whip Paul Kados said the MCA has been hospitalised in India for a while where she was battling cancer.
More follows..