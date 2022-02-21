Nominated Nairobi MCA Mellab Lumalah dies in India

Nominated MCA Mellab Lumalah Nairobi

Nominated Nairobi MCA Mellab Lumalah. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Nairobi County Assembly

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi County Assembly deputy minority leader and ODM nominated MCA Mellab Lumalah is dead.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.