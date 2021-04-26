NMS to test run Green Park terminus

Matatus operating from the Nairobi Railways station are required to use Green Park terminus today morning ahead of the long-awaited commissioning of the terminus.

This comes after Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) announced a three-hour test run at the terminus as its commissioning draws near.

The terminus, which has been under construction since last year, has had its launch pushed forward a number of times.

“This notice informs the general public that all public service vehicles operating from the Nairobi Railway Station Frontage will do a test run of dropping passengers at the Green Park terminal on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 between 6am and 9am,” read in part a public notice.

The ongoing construction of Green Park terminus in this photo taken on April 20, 2021 being undertaken by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

However, NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi noted that after the test run, normal PSV pick-up and drop-off operations will continue from the Nairobi Railway Station frontage until further notice.

Mr Badi said the Green Park terminus is part of decongestion strategies of the capital city under the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan.

The terminus will be the drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes.

NMS will also launch an integrated electronic system in the new terminus to be used by matatus and commuters.