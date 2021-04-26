NMS to test run Green Park terminus

Green Park terminus

The ongoing construction of the Green Park terminus in Nairobi on March 16, 2021.

Photo credit:  Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Badi said the Green Park terminus is part of decongestion strategies of the capital city.
  • The terminus will be the drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes.

Matatus operating from the Nairobi Railways station are required to use Green Park terminus today morning ahead of the long-awaited commissioning of the terminus.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Evicted families spending nights out in the cold

  2. NMS to test run Green Park terminus

  3. PRIME Displaced by floods, ‘Victoria villagers’ live on the edge

  4. Man taken to Kisii court on stretcher

  5. Taita County assembly questions Sh2.5 billion water project

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.