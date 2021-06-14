NMS to commission twelve new hospitals in city slums

The Soweto Hospital located in Embakasi East Constituency which was officially opened on February 19, 2021 by President Uhuru Kenyatta. NMS has said it will open 12 new hospitals within a fortnight.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will open 12 new hospitals within a fortnight as it steps up access to affordable healthcare in informal settlements in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NIS officer charged with fraud, possession of marijuana

  2. MCK asks Wangamati to respect press freedom

  3. Terror suspect arrested in Garissa

  4. Hospital accuses patients of stealing mosquito nets

  5. Lamu residents want ‘extortionist’ DCI officer moved

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.