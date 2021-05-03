NMS to charge token fees for services at new Green Park terminus

A fee will be charged for accessing certain services at the newly built Green Park terminus, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced.

The token fee will be levied on traders selling their wares at the terminal, use of ablution blocks as well as advertisement spaces at the terminus, among others.

NMS Transport and Public Works Director Engineer Michael Ochieng said the fee will be used to maintain the Sh200 million terminal to be used as a drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata roads route.

He said the token fee, which is being developed by stakeholders, will enable the terminal maintain itself in a sustainable manner rather than as a commercial enterprise.

The fee will be used to keep the environment clean, fumigation and safety measures by a management team that will be charged with managing the terminus.

Mr Ochieng said the park must be maintained to very high standards and this can only be achieved by charging the token fee.

“The park will operate a certain fee, a token fee, which enables its sustainability. It will translate to what activities will be within the park, what traders will sell, (and) use of the ablution blocks, among others,” said Mr Ochieng.

“If you put an ablution block to be completely free you are killing it. How will it be sustained? We have the toilets in the CBD where people pay (to use) and the money is used to keep the place clean and pay those who keep them clean.”

Structured

He, however, said the fees will be structured in a way where certain people pay the amount while others like the physically challenged or the elderly can use the toilets free of charge.

“It is under consideration and we are yet to finalise on it. Once finalised, we shall make it public where the Director General Major General Mohamed Badi will announce the same at some certain stage,” he said.

Mr Ochieng pointed out that the terminus has many advertisement spots, which can be used to generate income for the park to avoid having to allocate funds for its maintenance.

Green Park village

He added that the Green Park village will also play host to some businesses, financial systems and eateries that can also be charged a token fee.

Despite being a matatu terminus, various amenities will be available to the commuters and matatu crew: A dispensary, supermarket, restaurant and a sitting bay where commuters can rest as they wait for matatus.

Two ablution blocks have already been set up at the terminus, one at the drop-off point and another at the pick-up area.

A business centre with a restaurant near the entrance of the terminus will soon be set up and traders will be allocated some space at the terminus to sell their wares.

A police station has already been built at the terminus to provide a safe environment for commuters and matatu operators.