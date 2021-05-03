NMS to charge token fees for services at new Green Park terminus

The ongoing construction of the Green Park terminus in Nairobi on March 16, 2021.

Photo credit:  File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A fee will be charged for accessing certain services at the newly built Green Park terminus, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.