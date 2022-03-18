NMS term extended beyond August elections

The new Nairobi governor will have to wait for at least three months to fully take charge of the county government affairs following the extension of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) term by nine months.

The national government on Friday gazetted the extension of NMS tenure by another six months and another three months to hand over to the new governor.

The gazette notice was issued by the acting Nairobi City County Secretary Dr Jairus Musumba.

The extension was signed by acting Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa witnessed by Attorney General Paul Kihara and Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu.

Kenya will go into elections on August 9, 2022, and the new governor is expected to be sworn in on August 21, 2022.

