NMS takes over public toilets in Nairobi's CBD

People use a re-branded public toilet in Nairobi City. The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has taken over the running of the facilities.

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi residents will now access public toilets in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) free of charge ahead of issuance of new operation guidelines next week.

