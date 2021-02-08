NMS replaces city sweepers with machines

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has set in motion plans to replace human garbage sweepers in the central business district (CBD).

The agency led by Major-General Mohamed Badi has introduced high-tech mechanical sweepers, a move aimed at reducing over-reliance on human labour.

The addition of the three new sweepers brings to six the total number of machines at the disposal of the NMS. The first three have been in use since late last year.

The new fleet will complement three smaller capacity scarab street sweepers, which were among vehicles the government entity rehabilitated in phase of its operational improvements.

The new sweepers will be used in parts of the city including Harambee, Kenyatta and Moi avenues, Parliament Road and Koinange, Standard, Kimathi, Tom Mboya, Muindi Mbingu Streets.

They will be used from 9pm because when traffic flow is low.

“The sweepers will be deployed every night, replacing the labour-intensive system, with those individuals to be deployed elsewhere,” the NMS said in a statement.

Last March, City Hall-contracted garbage collectors left the city centre choking in filth after dumping garbage on the streets in protest against non-payment of wages for three months.

A view of one of the new mechanical sweepers acquired by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services. Photo credit: Courtesy

Functionality

The new sweepers cover a width of 2.5 metres and collect garbage through a wide-sweep belly brush which spans the width of the vehicle.

There are also two extra poly brushes at the front for litter collection, and a side wire brush that digs into the kerb to keep a road’s edge clean.

The sweepers are also fitted with 500-litre water storage tanks, a suction system for collecting debris up to a volume of six cubic metres and a watering system to reduce the adverse effects of dust for operators and the public.

Once collected, the garbage will be carted away to the Dandora Dumpsite.

Cleaning solvents are sprayed using a front-mounted high-pressure water bar and a rear-mounted jet with pressure enough to blast off any heavy mud or dirt and clean the machines after use.

“The use of this technology is meant to promote sanitation and reduce exposure to dust as well as the labour force,” added the statement.

comulo@ke.nationmedia.com