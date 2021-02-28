NMS invites tenders as Nairobi roads upgrade continues

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to continue the facelift of roads across Nairobi with focus now turning to roads in Industrial Area.

Major-General Mohamed Badi’s team has begun the process of rehabilitating more than 38 roads in the area, by launching the tendering process.

Roads in lot one of the rehabilitation programme include Garage, Homa, Workshop, Pate and Dar es Salaam.

Lot two is made up of Busia and Kampala roads while lot three covers Gilgil, Bamburi and Changamwe roads.

Lot four has Dakar, Funzi, Athi River and Addis Ababa roads while lot five has Catalysts, Machakos, Baricho and Wundany roads.

In lot six are Rangwe, Mareba, Hola, Lusingeti and Kitui roads while in lot seven are Migwani, Isiolo, Bandari, Wajir, Chogoria and Jirore roads .

Lot eight covers Butere, Yarrow, Bunyala and Factory Street while lot nine has Ndume, Nyahera, Runyenjes, Lokitaung, Mogadishu roads, as well as paths for non-motorised transport including walking and cycling.

“NMS invites bids from interested and eligible tenderers ... before March 10, 2021,” said NMS Deputy Director-General Kang’ethe Thuku.

Resources available

The NMS has been re-carpeting and tarmacking roads in the city centre and surrounding areas.

Last September, the agency said it intends to speed up road repairs across the capital following the completion of a new asphalt (bitumen) plant along Kangundo Road.

The plant produces 2,400 tonnes of bitumen daily, enough to re-carpet three kilometres of road.

Nairobi County has been relying on asphalt from a plant along Nanyuki Road in Industrial Area, which produces only 150 to 300 tonnes of asphalt a day.

So far, NMS has re-carpeted roads in the Nairobi central business district including City Hall way, Moi Avenue, Wabera Street with Grogon and Kirinyaga roads, which are nearing completion.

Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera and Muindi Mbingu streets have also been transformed into non-motorised transport corridors with pedestrian and cycle paths added.

The goal is to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

NMS and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) have also begun constructing 408 kilometres of access roads in informal settlements in Nairobi.

The areas that will benefit are Kawangware, Riruta, parts of Dagoretti North, Mathare, Kangemi, Mukuru, Kibera, parts of Githurai 44 and 45, Mwiki and Zimmermann.

Access roads in the areas have been upgraded to bitumen standards.