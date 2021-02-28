NMS invites tenders as Nairobi roads upgrade continues

Muindi Mbingu Street

A new-look Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi's CBD in this photo taken on August 19, 2020, following a revamp by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Major-General Mohamed Badi’s team has begun the process of rehabilitating more than 38 roads in the area, by launching the tendering process.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to continue the facelift of roads across Nairobi with focus now turning to roads in Industrial Area.

