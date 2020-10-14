NMS to conduct Covid-19 mass testing across Nairobi this weekend

All is set for a two-day free Covid-19 mass testing this weekend as Nairobi bolsters its preparedness in case of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The mass testing will be done by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) between Saturday October 17 and Sunday October 18 in all the 17 city sub-counties.

This will be the second free Covid-19 mass testing by the NMS after another was conducted in May, where more than 3,000 Nairobi residents turned out to be tested in an 11-day exercise.

Nairobi and Mombasa counties have been the hardest hit by the virus that was first reported in Kenya in March, with the latter turning out to be the epicentre.

“Nairobi Metropolitan Services will be conducting mass Covid-19 testing across all sub-counties on October 17 and 18, 2020. See posters to confirm your venue. Remember to wash your hands, sanitise, observe social distance and all other Covid-19 regulations,” an alert from the Major General Mohammed Badi-led office said on Tuesday.

Virus spike

The new development comes amid a spike in the number of reported Covid-19 cases following the partial reopening of the economy and relaxation of containment measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The curve had seemed to be flattening, with only 1,036 positive cases reported between September 22 and 27, but the trend has since changed, with more than 300 positive cases being recorded.

The announcement by the President saw curfew hours reduced to between 11pm and 4am and bar hours increased, even as people slowly abandoned wearing of masks and social distancing.

On Tuesday, Nairobi recorded 112 positive cases out of the 318 total cases announced by the Ministry of Health.

Testing venues

According to the NMS communication, Mukuru Health Centre will serve as testing venue for Embakasi South sub-county residents, High Ridge Primary School and Kihumbuini Grounds for Westlands residents, Huruma Lions Health Centre for Mathare residents, Ngei Primary School for Langata and Kibra DO’s office for Kibra residents.

For Ruaraka sub-county, Mathare North Health Centre will be the mass testing venue, Mutuini Hospital for Dagoretti South people, Nairobi Pentecostal Glory Church for Embakasi East residents, Umoja 1 Health Centre for Embakasi West while those from Makadara will converge at Star of Hope Primary School on Saturday and Rabai Road Primary School on Sunday.

Nairobi South Health Centre and Plainview in South B will be the venue for mass testing in Starehe Constituency while Dagoretti North residents will be tested at Muslim Chief’s office on Saturday and Kilimani Primary School on Sunday. Kayole 2 Health Centre will host Embakasi Central residents.

Embakasi North residents will be tested at Dandora 1 Health Centre while Githurai Primary School is where Roysambu residents can go to know their Covid-19 status.

Kasarani Health Centre will be the mass testing ground for Kasarani residents while people from Kamukunji will be tested in Zawadi Primary School on Saturday and Eastleigh Health Centre on Sunday.