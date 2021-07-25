NMS, City Hall under pressure to tame askaris terrorising hawkers

Nairobi County askaris

A Nairobi City County Government Official from the City Inspectorate Department walks past a county vehicle transporting people arrested during Operation Clean the City on February 22, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nairobi South Ward MCA accused police of brutally attacking hawkers in the city instead of arresting and having them arraigned as is required by law.

Pressure is mounting on City Hall and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to rein in rogue city inspectorate officers manhandling hawkers in the city.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.