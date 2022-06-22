NMS begins test run at Green Park terminus

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has this morning began a trial-run at Green Park Terminus.

The trial run comes after three failed test runs at the terminus, located at the former Lunar Park, last year.

The test run is being done in two phases with the first phase involving public service vehicles (PSVs) terminating at Railways Station while the second one will involve matatus plying Ngong and Langata Roads.

Already Psv's operating from Mombasa road are being redirected at Lusaka roundabout u to Upper hill and down through Kenyatta Avenue into the new terminal.

The new development follows a meeting between NMS and transport stakeholders in the city Thursday last week as part of final preparations towards commissioning of the terminal.

NMS Director of Transport Engineer Michael Ochieng on Monday said that once the two-phased trial run is done, an appropriate day will be picked to finally commission the terminal.

“We will start the trial-run in two phases with the first phase involving PSVs terminating at Railways and the second involving PSVs plying Ngong Road and Langata Road,” said Mr Ochieng.

“These phases will be trial-runs and not the main commissioning our teams will be doing the rehearsals. When we complete the trials, we will go for an appropriate date for official commissioning,” he added.

He pointed out that NMS enforcement officers will be part of the exercise to ensure seamless flow of traffic at the terminal.

“For a start, all vehicles terminating at Railways Station will operate on the trial-run basis from 5am. We expect that there will be seamless flow both to the customers and the operators,” he said.

The terminal was initially meant to be commissioned on May 24, 2022 but was postponed on the pretext that ma.

The lieutenant general Mohamed Badi-led administration said the postponement follows a request for an extension by public service vehicles operators.

The opening was to see all matatus plying Ngong and Argwings Kodhek roads end their journeys at the terminus starting May 24.

Three days later, matatus plying the Lang'ata Road route would have moved into the terminal.

NMS had said in March that it planned to relocate all matatus from the city centre from this month, starting with those designated to move to the Green Park terminus.