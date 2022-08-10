Nixon Korir concedes in Lang'ata MP race

Langata MP Nixon Korir has conceded to comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o in the parliamentary race.

In a post on social media, the MP alluded that the chance of him clinching the seat is slim.

Mr Korir alias Generali was fighting to retain the seat.

"To the people of Lang'ata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last five years. Its been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation building and service to the people," Korir wrote.

The legislator said that going by the provisional results tallied at the "Generali centre", his competitor, Mr Kodhe, had trounced him.

"My competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate his as he prepares to take the mantle and move Lang'ata forward," said.

"Siasa si chuki. God bless Lang'ata," Korir added.

A few moments after the social media concession, his competitor, Mr Kodhe, flanked by his cheery supporters, walked into the Lang'ata Constituency tallying center at the Multimedia University causing a commotion.