Ngong Road crash claims two lives

Two people died on Monday after a car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into stalls located along the busy Ngong Road.

Confirming the early morning incident, Nairobi Traffic boss Joshua Omukata said a vehicle lost control, crashed into another car, and landed on roadside furniture businesses near Racecourse area.

“The vehicle caught fire and two people died on the spot while three others were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment,” Mr Omukata told Nation.

Boda boda riders who rushed to the scene of the accident managed to rescue a young girl who was unhurt.

“The driver of the first vehicle was moving at very high speed and lost control. He crashed into another vehicle which was heading in the same direction. A few seconds later the car caught fire and burnt,” a witness told Nation.